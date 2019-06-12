× Police investigate occupied home burglary in Warwick Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an occupied home burglary that occurred in Warwick Township.

Police were called Wednesday morning after homeowners discovered that someone entered their unlocked residence sometime during the night. Police say the perpetrator(s) entered through a basement door of the two-story, bi-level home and stole cash out of a purse, jewelry from a countertop and an electric guitar valued in excess of $1,200.

The homeowners were asleep during the burglary.

Police add that $20, loose change and a 10-pack of Pepsi were stolen from a resident’s unlocked vehicle.

Anyone with information in regards to the burglary should contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or the Lancaster County Wide Communications Center at 717-664-1180 or 1-800-957-2677. Information can also be provided here.