× Police investigate theft from Sunglass Hut at Tanger Outlets in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a theft from Sunglass Hut at the Tanger Outlets in Derry Township.

Police say the pictured individuals stole more than a dozen high-end pairs of sunglasses from the store around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information should contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202 or submit a tip here. You can also submit information to Dauphin County Crime Stoppers here.