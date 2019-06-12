Police trying to identify man who allegedly exposed himself in Penn Township and Manheim Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to pedestrians and a jogger in Penn Township and Manheim Borough, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office said the man — in a black, four-door, mid-2000s Toyota — drove by three girls who were walking in the area of North Penryn Road near a shopping center on Doe Run Road and exposed himself. The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Friday.

About an hour later, he allegedly exposed himself to a jogger on South Cherry Street.

The man is described as light-skinned in his 20s or early 30s, with a disheveled beard and short black hair, according to the DA’s Office.

The attached photos are of the suspected vehicle which has a missing rear-wheel hubcap and out-of-state license plates.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should contact Northern Lancaster Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.