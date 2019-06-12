× Primanti Bros. offers free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 people through the door at its Camp Hill opening June 19

HARRISBURG — Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is celebrating the opening of its latest location — at Camp Hill’s Capital City Mall on June 19 — by offering free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door.

Hungry sandwich lovers can begin “tailgating” outside the restaurant beginning at 5 a.m. on June 19. Doors will open to the first 100 customers around 10:30 a.m., while the full restaurant will open to the public at 11 a.m.

Tailgaters will get their fill of Primanti Bros. food samples and can have some fun with parking lot activities, including games and a DJ.

In addition to being one of the first customers through the door, tailgaters also become lifetime members of the Camp Hill 100 Club – an honor that means a year’s supply of free sandwiches at Primanti’s newest location.

“We’re pumped to be joining the Camp Hill community,” said David Head, Primanti Bros. CEO. “Local fans have been asking for our restaurant for a while, so we’re excited to be opening. The tailgate and 100 Club giveaway to our most loyal, first 100, guests is a favorite. It will definitely be a day to remember.”

Primanti Bros. brings 86-years of history to its 42nd location in Camp Hill, including its most notable “Almost Famous” sandwich – built between two slices of thick Italian bread, piled high with grilled meat, provolone cheese, sweet-and-sour slaw, fresh-cut fries and two tomato slices. Almost Famous aficionados usually add an egg for good measure.

“At Primanti’s, we’re all about great food and a great time,” said Head. “Along with our Almost Famous sandwiches, Camp Hill residents will crave our apps, burgers, wings, pizza and a fully stocked bar. We’ve got something for everyone.”