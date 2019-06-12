Showers and cooler temperatures likely for Thursday!

RAIN SHOWERS RETURN: After just two days of bright and sunny weather, our next rain-maker is on the move. Shower chances return as we push into Thursday with a coastal low that rides up the Carolina coast. This brings our first batch of rain showers overnight, with the steadiest rain likely through the early morning hours. That means your morning commute is going to be wet and slow! Be prepared to give yourself a bit of extra time Thursday morning. Gusty winds are expected through the day tomorrow, with the strongest winds likely in the morning hours. Showers will lighten up late morning before the arrival of another wave of low pressure from the west. This brings another chance for some more shower and thunderstorm development in the afternoon hours before all precipitation comes to an end late in the evening. Temperatures tomorrow are also likely to be well below normal with highs in the upper 60s! A pretty lousy Thursday is likely before we once again dry up for the end of the work week.

DRYING UP FRIDAY: Another beautiful end to the work week is expected on Friday as sunshine will be returning and we will be dry! Unfortunately, gusty winds are likely through the day on Friday with strong upper level winds still keeping us a bit on the breezier side. Temperatures will still remain below average in the low 70s for highs, although the strong June sun angle will likely still keep things feeling nice. We remain dry for Saturday as well with bright sunshine and comfortable humidity. Some changes are on the way though as we push into Sunday. By the end of the weekend, we welcome back storm chances and muggier conditions!

COOL END TO THE WEEK, WARMER AIR THIS WEEKEND: With showers, storms, and strong easterly flow Thursday, its very likely that our daytime temperatures won’t climb out of the 60s! Things improve a bit for Friday, but we still stay below average with temperatures in the low 70s. We really begin to warm up as we push into the weekend. Saturday should be a perfect day with dew points in the 50s and temperatures in the 80s! By the end of the weekend, higher humidity returns along with storm chances for the start of the next work week. Temperatures near 90 are possible Monday!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann