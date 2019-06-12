Target recalls toddler rain boots over choking hazard
Target has recalled about 29,000 toddler boots because of a choking hazard to young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall affects the Cat & Jack “Lilia” toddlers’ unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12. The model numbers are found on the inside tag of the boot.
The boots were sold for about $20 at Target stores nationwide, online at Target.com, and on Google Express. The recall involves the boots mentioned below:
|
Model Number
|Product Name
|093-10-4311
|Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 5
|093-10-4312
|Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 6
|093-10-4313
|Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 7
|093-10-4314
|Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 8
|093-10-4315
|Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 9
|093-10-4316
|Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 10
|093-10-4317
|Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 11
|093-10-4318
|Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 12
Affected consumers should take the boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund. At least 11 people have reported the detachment of the unicorn’s horn. However, no injuries have been reported.