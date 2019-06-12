× Target recalls toddler rain boots over choking hazard

Target has recalled about 29,000 toddler boots because of a choking hazard to young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects the Cat & Jack “Lilia” toddlers’ unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12. The model numbers are found on the inside tag of the boot.

The boots were sold for about $20 at Target stores nationwide, online at Target.com, and on Google Express. The recall involves the boots mentioned below:

Model Number Product Name 093-10-4311 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 5 093-10-4312 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 6 093-10-4313 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 7 093-10-4314 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 8 093-10-4315 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 9 093-10-4316 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 10 093-10-4317 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 11 093-10-4318 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 12

Affected consumers should take the boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund. At least 11 people have reported the detachment of the unicorn’s horn. However, no injuries have been reported.