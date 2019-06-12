Target recalls toddler rain boots over choking hazard

Posted 4:15 PM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:16PM, June 12, 2019

Source: CPSC

Target has recalled about 29,000 toddler boots because of a choking hazard to young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects the Cat & Jack “Lilia” toddlers’ unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12. The model numbers are found on the inside tag of the boot.

The boots were sold for about $20 at Target stores nationwide, online at Target.com, and on Google Express. The recall involves the boots mentioned below:

Model Number

 Product Name
093-10-4311 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 5
093-10-4312 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 6
093-10-4313 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 7
093-10-4314 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 8
093-10-4315 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 9
093-10-4316 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 10
093-10-4317 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 11
093-10-4318 Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots Size 12

 

Affected consumers should take the boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund. At least 11 people have reported the detachment of the unicorn’s horn. However, no injuries have been reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.