Vehicle damaged during fight between two people in Swatara Township

Posted 2:40 PM, June 12, 2019, by

Adam Counterman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle was damaged in May during a fight between a Steelton man and another individual, according to police.

Police say 18-year-old Adam Counterman walked up to the victim on May 8 and pulled out a Glock style BB gun. The victim got the gun from Counterman and threw it in the street.

A physical altercation then broke out. During the fight, a vehicle was damaged. The estimated damages are $1,076.94.

Counterman faces charges of simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, court documents show.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.