× Vehicle damaged during fight between two people in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle was damaged in May during a fight between a Steelton man and another individual, according to police.

Police say 18-year-old Adam Counterman walked up to the victim on May 8 and pulled out a Glock style BB gun. The victim got the gun from Counterman and threw it in the street.

A physical altercation then broke out. During the fight, a vehicle was damaged. The estimated damages are $1,076.94.

Counterman faces charges of simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, court documents show.