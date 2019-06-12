West York School District appeals state agency’s decision that orders them to release video of reported bullying incident

Posted 10:59 PM, June 12, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- West York Area School District is challenging a state agency's decision that orders them to release school bus surveillance video of a reported incident of bullying.

On May 15, the state Office of Open Records ruled in favor of a request for the video by FOX43's Samantha Galvez. The school district had until Saturday to provide the footage, but appealed the ruling.

The request stems from a Facebook post by a mother, saying her 10-year-old son had been bullied and punched on a school bus. She claims that the school did nothing in response.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that "West York Area School District is challenging a court's decision..". That has since been changed to reflect that the Office of Open Records is a state agency, rather than a court. 

