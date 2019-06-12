× York County Coroner’s Office will no longer be commenting on Everett Palmer’s death investigation, its process

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner’s Office issued one last statement pertaining to the death investigation into Everett Palmer and its process on Wednesday.

The coroner’s office said that it will no longer be making any indirect or direct comments related to the matter because the investigation is active and ongoing.

All calls and emails related to the investigation or its process will be referred to the County Public Information Officer who, according to the coroner’s office, will have no additional comment.

You can read the full statement below: