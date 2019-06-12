× York County man arrested for DUI for the 7th time, police say

YORK COUNTY — A 51-year-old York County man has been arrested for driving under the influence for the seventh time after a traffic stop earlier this month in West Manchester Township, police say.

Randy Scott Billett, 51, was driving a blue Dodge pickup truck south on Carlisle Road at about 8:15 p.m. on May 16 when an officer on patrol began following him, according to West Manchester Township Police. The officer ran the registration on Billet’s vehicle and noted the plate displayed on it was actually issued for a Chevrolet truck, prompting the officer to initiate a traffic stop, police say.

According to police, Billet admitted his driver’s license was suspended. He said he had just purchased the Dodge pickup that day, but did not have the registration paperwork with him, police say.

Police say the officer noticed the strong smell of alcohol coming from Billet’s breath, and that his eyes were glassy and his speech slurred. When questioned, police say, Billet told the officer he had two beers prior to being stopped, but was adamant that he was not intoxicated and offered to take a blood test to confirm his sobriety.

The officer then administered a series of field sobriety tests, none of which Billet could successfully complete, according to police.

Billet was then placed under arrest for DUI. A blood test indicated a blood alcohol level of .135 percent. There were also signs of marijuana in his system, police say.

A review of Billet’s driving record indicated this is a seventh DUI arrest and his fourth offense for driving under a suspended license, according to police.

He was charged with four counts of DUI and one count of driving while operating privilege is suspended in the latest incident, police say.