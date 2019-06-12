× York man captured by U.S. Marshals faces new charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York man captured by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday is now facing new charges, including attempting to elude officers.

Isaiah Valenti, 31, was arrested on Tuesday morning after he fled into a home on North West Street in York.

Police have now reported that Valenti is facing new charges after events that happened on May 26 and 27.

On the morning of May 27, police spoke with the alleged victim who said on the evening of May 26 she let Valenti take her spare key and her 2018 gray Ford Fusion, with Pennsylvania registration KYJ-6529, because she thought he’d be back but he still hadn’t returned by 8:30 that night.

The victim said that when she called Valenti to tell him to bring her car back, he hung up on her.

When the victim was reporting the events to the police, she also said she had a loaded black Ruger 9mm handgun in the Ford Fusion, underneath the driver’s seat and that there was a full box of ammo in the vehicle as well.

About an hour after the victim reported the events to the police, an officer spotted the gray Ford Fusion as described by the victim and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver, Valenti, refused to stop the vehicle and recklessly eluded authorities. Valenti continued to elude police and eventually fled on foot.

The Ford Fusion was recovered along with a camera inside the vehicle that recorded audio and visual evidence. The visual footage allegedly showed Valenti exiting the vehicle with a firearm that matched the description of the victim’s handgun and the audio footage captured Valenti stating he was going to hurt police and the district attorney involved in his legal cases.

Valenti’s charges now also include possession of a firearm, terroristic threats, unauthorized use of automobiles, fleeing or attempting to elude officers and reckless driving.