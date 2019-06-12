× York man facing charges after he breaks into ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend’s home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend’s home and broke her cell phone.

Police say on the evening of June 10, Brian Bielicki, 32, kicked in the front door of a residence on Jefferson Avenue in York.

York City Police was dispatched to the scene where Bielicki’s ex-girlfriend said she was visiting her boyfriend’s home when Bielicki kicked in the front door and forced himself inside.

She said he took her LG cell phone, broke it over his knee, and then put it in his pocket. The victim alleged that she followed Bielicki outside to try to get her cell phone back when Bielicki grabbed her by the arm and spit on her.

The owner of the residence estimates the damages to the door and door frame to be $100 and $200 for the cell phone.

Bielicki is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, criminal mischief, and harassment.

His bail is set at $20,000 and comes with the condition to not contact the victims.

Bielicki’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.