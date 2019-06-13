Another round of showers this afternoon, drying out and warming up towards the weekend

ROUND TWO OF RAIN: After a rainy morning start, cloudy skies stay with us all day long. High temperatures fall just short of 70-degrees. Another round of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two move in during the late afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a very low threat for severe weather, but that likelihood is about as close to zero as you can get. When all is said and done, storm totals of rain will be around an inch in our eastern counties with slightly lower amounts to the west. We dry out as winds increase overnight into Friday.

BREEZY FRIDAY: Some gusty breezes to about 20MPH will be possible Friday. Warmer southwest flow brings in slightly higher afternoon temperatures Friday in the mid-70s. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly sunny on the breezy finish to the work week.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: The first half of Father’s Day weekend welcomes the return of humidity. We stay dry with morning lows in the 60s. Mostly sunny skies dominate. Highs hit the low-to-mid 80s. Sunday brings a return of a chance of thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s. This could impact some of your plans, so stay tuned as we get closer to time and keep the FOX43 Weather App available to the location of your phone. We continue afternoon thunderstorm chances starting next week with highs just shy of 90-degrees.

Stay “Weather Smart” all week long with the FOX43 Weather Team!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann