× Authorities believe suspect in David Ortiz shooting is also wanted for attempted murder in Reading

One of the seven suspects in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz is believed to be the same man wanted on an attempted homicide charge stemming from a shooting in Reading, the York Dispatch is reporting.

Luis Rivas-Clase, 31, is accused of shooting a victim in Reading in April of last year, the Dispatch reports. The victim, who was hit in the lower back, reportedly told authorities that Rivas-Clase threatened to have him killed days before the shooting.

Law enforcement officials in Berks County provided a mugshot of Rivas-Clase that closely resembles the image provided by Dominican authorities, who identified the suspect in the Ortiz shooting by the same name, only without the hyphen.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams told the Associated Press Thursday he believes it’s the same suspect, based on the images in the mugshots and the name match. Confirmation would have to come through fingerprint match, Adams told the AP.

But he doesn’t expect Rivas-Chase to be returned to Pennsylvania to face trial any time soon, the AP reports.

Rivas-Clase separately faces charges stemming from an October traffic stop in Reading, according to the York Dispatch. Police charged him with providing false identification to law enforcement and driving without a license. Bail was set at $10,000. Records show a bail bondsman posted bond on Nov. 29.

Rivas-Clase skipped bail and was subsequently declared a fugitive, the Dispatch reports.