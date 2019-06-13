× Berks County contractor accused of defrauding Lancaster County victim out of $25,000

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 36-year-old Berks County man has been charged with theft by deception or fraudulent business practices after allegedly failing to perform work he’d been paid to do, according to Manor Township Police.

Joseph L. Duerr, of Sinking Springs, was charged on May 30 after an investigation into allegations made by the victim in December 2017, police say. The victim reported that Duerr was hired to perform work on a home on the 1600 block of Columbia Avenue in Manor Township. He was paid $25,000 in advance, police say, but has neither performed the work nor paid back the 73-year-old victim.