Cooler and breezy Thursday with morning rain, then some late day showers and thunderstorms are possible

COOLER, MORE SHOWER CHANCES: Two systems passing through South Central PA on Thursday make for quite the damp day, especially during the morning. A good soaking is expected, in addition to breezy winds, as a coastal area of low pressure crosses through the region. Extra minutes are needed for quite the messy morning commute. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Dry time works in during the late morning, roughly after 10 A.M. Some isolated showers are still possible during the afternoon. Temperatures are cooler, with readings in the middle to 60s to near 70 degrees. The second system arrives by late day, and it brings the chance for some late day and evening showers, perhaps a couple thunderstorms. There is a very small chance for a strong thunderstorm, but the FOX43 Weather Team is not buying it. Perhaps some gusty winds are possible, but it should be quiet overall. Conditions dry out through the evening and the overnight period. Winds turn quite gusty through the night. Temperatures dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday brings a drier scenario for the region, but skies are fairly cloudy to start. It’s very gusty, and conditions stay that way through the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies during the afternoon, but sunshine increases during the latter portion of the day. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend shows signs of warming, and some small shower or thunderstorm chances are possible heading into Father’s Day. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies with increasing humidity. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday is even warmer, and much more humid too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. There’s a chance for some showers or thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon. Father’s Day plans could take a damp turn at times, so be ready to move indoors.

VERY WARM WITH STORM CHANCES: Monday brings more warmth and humidity. There’s still the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are warm and stuffy, with even higher readings. Those afternoon high temperatures could reach the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday brings similar conditions. It’s muggy and very warm with thunderstorm chances. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s again. Temperatures are back into the 80s with shower and thunderstorm chances on Wednesday.

-Andrea Michaels