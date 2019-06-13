× Coroner: Missing/endangered 62-year-old man found dead on property in Shrewsbury Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update (5:08 p.m.): The 62-year-old man reported missing earlier this week was found dead on his property in Shrewsbury Township Friday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

James Spiegel was found by family on the property on Whitcraft Road.

The coroner’s office said there’s no obvious signs of foul play. It’s believed that Spiegel had been dead for several days, the coroner’s office added.

Previous update (8:45 a.m.): Spiegel was located by State Police.

YORK COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE. Spiegel has been located; the MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs on the MEPA. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 14, 2019

Original story: State Police are looking for a 62-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered.

James Spiegel was last seen 12 p.m. Tuesday on Whitcraft Road in Shrewsbury Township, according to State Police.

Spiegel is 5’9″, weighs 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a baseball cap.

Call 911 if seen.

Correction: A previous version of this story said that James Spiegel was 63 years old. That was been corrected to his appropriate age: 62.