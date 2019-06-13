Family First with FOX43: Why doctors say you should vaccinate

The United States is in the midst of its worst measles outbreak in 27 years. More and more parents are choosing not to vaccinate their children. Health officials say giving your child the schedule of vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the safest way to keep not only your children safe, but others around them. FOX43's Matt Maisel explores the vaccine debate, why he vaccinates his son, and how state lawmakers want to give parents more freedom to not vaccinate their children if they choose.
