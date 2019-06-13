FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Senator Daylin Leach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State Senator Daylin Leach (D-Montgomery) responds to numerous allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on the FOX43 Capitol Beat. Accusations against Leach date as far back as 1991, when a woman recently accused him of coercing her into oral sex while Leach, then an attorney, was defending her mother in an attempted murder trial.

Senate Democrats commissioned an independent investigation by Harrisburg-based law firm Eckert Seamans to look into the accusations, which include incidents in 2008 when Leach was running for his state senate seat, and in 2015 while he was a senator. The investigation found Leach did not break any laws when it comes to sexual harassment claims, although some of his behavior could be considered inappropriate for a workplace.

Leach has been asked to resign by Governor Tom Wolf, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, and others. He says he will not step down.