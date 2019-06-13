FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Senator Daylin Leach

Senate Democrats commissioned an independent investigation by Harrisburg-based law firm Eckert Seamans to look into the accusations, which include incidents in 2008 when Leach was running for his state senate seat, and in 2015 while he was a senator. The investigation found Leach did not break any laws when it comes to sexual harassment claims, although some of his behavior could be considered inappropriate for a workplace.
Leach has been asked to resign by Governor Tom Wolf, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, and others. He says he will not step down.