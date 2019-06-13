× Gov. Wolf announces new funding to expand manufacturing training at Stevens College of Technology

LANCASTER COUNTY — Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that new funding for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to support the Manufacturing Skill Up Project, which will eliminate barriers to employment and create a stronger pipeline of workers for high priority manufacturing occupations in the Lancaster area, has been approved.

“We are glad to support Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and their new and expanded workforce training programs,” Wolf said in a press release. “Training programs like this are vital tools for empowering workers and communities. Thaddeus Stevens College is a key contributor of workforce development in the Lancaster region and we are grateful for the work they have done to strengthen the local workforce and put Pennsylvanians on good-paying career paths.”

Funded through Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative, the $195,000 grant will support the development and implementation of new short-term work ready manufacturing training courses based on the needs of manufacturers and pharmaceutical and food processors in the area. The college will open new sessions of current courses on metal casting, welding, and facilities maintenance technology. They will also create new training programs related to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technology; computer numeric controlled machining; machinery maintenance and repair; and general maintenance and repair. The college is expecting to train 100 adults within two years.

“This grant will greatly increase access to workforce training and upskill programming through Thaddeus Stevens College,” said Dr. William Griscom, president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. “As a result of Governor Wolf’s efforts and support, we will be able to expand our existing short-term workforce development programs. This will have a positive impact on the lives of many deserving individuals and families and will advance efforts to close the job skills gap for Pennsylvania manufacturers.”

Local manufacturing companies involved in the project include: Astro Machine Works, BAE Systems, CNH Industrial, Dart Container, GEA North America, Haller Enterprises, High Steel, J Walter Miller Co., Tyson Foods, Tait Towers, Lancaster General Hospital, GSM Industrial, JK Mechanical, Clark Associates/Food Service Equipment, Haas Factory Outlet/Phillips Corp., US Boiler, and Weaver Industries.