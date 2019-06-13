Greenwood falls to West Middlesex in Class 1A state title game

Posted 11:31 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28PM, June 13, 2019

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- The sky was clear just long enough for the PIAA Class 1A final between Greenwood and West Middlesex to be completed.

The result wasn't what the Wildcats wanted though, falling to West Middlesex 2-1.

"The metal, the trophy those are material things. They can be replaced and they can be forgotten relationship the bond that we have as a family and their relationships that's what these guys are going to remember," said head coach Mark Sherman

Senior Luke Myers added, "Nobody really worried about singular stats or anything. It was more so for the team. We were focusing on winning more so than anything. And I think it paid off in the end."

