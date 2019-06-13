× Man charged in 2015 shooting death of Hall Manor resident

HARRISBURG — Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in the 2015 shooting death of Jalil Smith in Hall Manor, according to a criminal complaint.

Jabri G. “Breezy” Brown, of the 1200 block of Market Street, is charged with murder of the first degree, persons not to possess a firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the death of Smith, a resident of 13 Row Hall Manor, who was found lying face down between apartments D and E of Row 13 when police responded to a shots-fired report around 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2015.

Police say Smith was texting with Brown on the night of his death. He allegedly told Brown to meet him at 13G Hall Manor. Brown, known to Smith as “Breezy,” told Smith he was in a white BMW.

Upon arriving at 13 Row, Brown allegedly shot Smith, hitting him several times. Smith died at the scene, police say.

Brown was charged on May 28 after a lengthy police investigation. He was remanded to Dauphin County Prison, where he is being held without bail.