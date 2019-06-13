× McSherrystown man dies after motorcycle accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man has died due to his injuries after a motorcycle crash.

On June 12, around noon, police were dispatched to Pine Grove Road in Cooke Township for reports of a motorcycle crash.

State Police say Michael Sumner, 18, failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and struck the side of a cabin about 30 feet off the road.

According to the police, he was wearing a helmet.

Sumner died due to the injuries he suffered.