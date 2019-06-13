× Orioles P Alex Cobb to miss rest of season after hip surgery

BALTIMORE– An Orioles pitcher will be shelved for the rest of the season after undergoing hip surgery.

P Alex Cobb will have an impingement in his hip fixed, according to reports.

Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com also reported that Cobb may have a knee surgery as well.

Either way, Cobb, 31, is set to miss the rest of the 2019 season.

So far, the three-year deal he signed with the Orioles before last season has been an absolute disaster.

In 31 starts with Baltimore, Cobb has a 5-17 record with a 5.36 ERA.

The team was hoping to get the version of Cobb that pitched with the Tampa Bay Rays to the tune of a 3.50 ERA over six seasons.