PennDOT to repair ramp bridges within I-81 Exit 67 Interchange for U.S. 22 near Harrisburg; will be closed until November 27

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting Monday, June 24, through November 27 the southbound Interstate 81 off-ramp at Exit 67A to eastbound U.S. 22 and Route 230, Cameron Street in the City of Harrisburg, will be closed for bridge repairs in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

The southbound I-81 ramp for Cameron Street at Exit 67A averages more than 3,500 vehicles traveled daily. PennDOT encourages travelers to seek alternate routes. The primary detour uses southbound I-81 to the George N. Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River to Exit 65 for U.S. 11/15 and return northbound on I-81 to Exit 67A for eastbound U.S. 22 and Route 230, Cameron Street in Harrisburg. However, many motorists may want to consider using Exit 67B to westbound U.S. 22/322 to Route 39 then return using eastbound U.S. 22/322, to eastbound U.S. 22 and Route 230 to Harrisburg or Exit 66 for Downtown Harrisburg and Front Street.

The $10,370,134 bridge preservation contract was awarded on April 24, 2019, to Deblin Inc. of Mechanicsburg Borough, Cumberland County, and includes repairs to three ramp bridges within the I-81 Exit 67 interchange with U.S. 22. Each of these steel I-beam bridges, the two bridges that carry portions of the southbound I-81 off-ramp to eastbound U.S. 22 and Cameron Street, and the 16-span flyover bridge that carries Cameron Street to southbound I-81, which will be repaired starting next spring, were built in 1977. The contractor will be replacing bridge expansion dams, repairing the concrete bridge decks and substructures, waterproofing the bridge decks with a latex-modified concrete overlay, painting the steel components of the bridge superstructures, and replacing the interchange highway lighting system.

Pennsylvania has some of the oldest bridges in the country, with their average age over 50 years. PennDOT inspects most state bridges at least once every two years. Based on inspection results or structural needs, PennDOT schedules bridge replacements or structural repairs to steel or concrete components.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for roadway construction operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve-Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

