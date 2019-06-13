× Police arrest man accused of stealing Dove soap, seafood in at least 7 retail thefts

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Dove soap, seafood and other items from stores between April and June was arrested Tuesday by Susquehanna Township Police.

Michael Kelly, 41, was involved in at least seven retail thefts in Cumberland County (Lower Allen Township) and Dauphin County (Lower Paxton Township, Susquehanna Township and Harrisburg City) combined, court documents show. In total, he faces 11 counts of retail theft, two counts of conspiracy to commit retail theft and additional charges, according to court documents.

Kelly is accused of stealing $436.88 worth of Dove products and crab meat from a Weis Markets in Lower Allen Township on April 23. He hit the store twice that evening, police said.

That same day, he also allegedly filled a backup up with items — one being a bag of shrimp ($19.99) — from Karns in Lower Paxton Township and fleeing. Kelly is accused of entering the same store on April 27 with another individual and filling a shopping cart up with $456.62 worth of items, including but not limited to: four cans of crab meat, two bags of steamed shrimp, two snow crab clusters, two bags of king crab legs and four 94oz Tide Pods. He then pushed the cart out of the store and an employee followed him, which led to Kelly ditching the items and running to a getaway vehicle, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Kelly faces another three counts of retail theft from a Rite Aid that’s also located in Lower Paxton Township. He allegedly stole $242.74 and $254.79 worth of Dove products on May 23 and May 28, respectively. The third charge is for the alleged theft of items on June 2, when police were called and learned about the two prior incidents.

Court documents add that Kelly was charged with 10th and 11th count of retail theft from incidents in Susquehanna Township and Harrisburg City on June 11.

Kelly was confined to Dauphin County Prison that same day after failing to post $25,000 bail.