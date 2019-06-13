× Police looking for suspect seen entering unlocked vehicles in Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man that was seen entering two unlocked vehicles on the same night.

Police say in the early hours of June 13 an unknown male was found inside unlocked vehicles that were parked along the 100 block of Conway Drive and the 800 block of Laurel Avenue in Lititz.

The man only described as thin and masked, fled the scene after being confronted by a vehicle owner.

The Lititz Borough Police Department reminds everyone to lock their vehicles at all times and not leave valuables inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LBPD.