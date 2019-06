LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the SUV they believe is involved in the hit-and-run of a parked vehicle.

Police say a black SUV struck a parked vehicle in the 400 block of East Main Street in Ephrata Borough on June 7 around 11:15 p.m.

The above pictured SUV ripped the bumper from the parked vehicle in the incident.

Police are asking that if you have any information about the crash to contact Officer Rodriguez at 717-738-9200 ext. 237.