× Police seek identity of suspect accused of stealing baby formula from Giant

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a retail theft suspect.

The theft occurred Tuesday afternoon at Giant Food Store on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township.

Police say the suspect entered the store at 2:28 p.m., loaded 16 units of baby formula into a shopping basket and walked out without paying for the items three minutes later. She then entered a silver Buick sedan in the parking lot and fled.

The total loss from the theft was $272.74, police note.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.