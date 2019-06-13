× Police seek missing/endangered Lancaster man

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are searching for a 40-year-old Lancaster man considered a missing/endangered person.

Joseph P. Valentin, of the 1100 block of Elm Avenue, left his residence, and family members and police have been unable to contact him, police say. His family is concerned for his welfare and ability to care for himself.

Valentin is described as a Hispanic man. It is not known what kind of clothes he was wearing when he went missing, police say. He does not have access to any kind of vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.