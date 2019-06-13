Police: Woman tried to use someone else’s ID to open line of credit at Lancaster Best Buy

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying a woman suspected of trying to use another person’s identity to open a line of credit at a Best Buy store in Lancaster.

According to police, the woman entered the store, located on the 1700 block of Fruitville Pike, on June 2. Her attempt to get credit was denied, and she left the store with no funds.

The victim, a Lancaster Township resident, contacted police after receiving a letter from Best Buy on June 11, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.