× Police: York County man had more than 200,000 images of child porn in external drive

YORK COUNTY — Northeastern Regional Police have charged a 56-year-old Mt. Wolf man with 200,000 counts of possession of child pornography after he was allegedly discovered with hundreds of thousands of illicit images on an external hard drive, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

John Allan Swayze, of the 600 block of Dellinger Road, was charged Wednesday after the conclusion of an investigation launched in February.

According to police, the investigation began when a detective from the York County District Attorney’s Office was alerted to the child pornography by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which discovered that a file of child porn had been uploaded online.

Police traced the IP address to determine where the file had been shared from. A search of the address led police to the home of Swayze’s parents, with whom he has lived since 1991, according to the complaint. Swayze had a room on the second floor of the home, police say.

A search of the home produced several computers and external hard drives, among other electronic products. The items were seized by police and searched, the complaint states.

Police say they found several drives contained child pornography, including some files that depicted infant and child rape. One external hard drive contained more than 200,000 images and videos of child porn, according to the complaint. The external drive was connected to a laptop with only one username: “johnswayze,” the complaint says.

Swayze has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 24, according to court records.