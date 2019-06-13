Snacktown Brewfest set to return to Hanover

Posted 8:48 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49AM, June 13, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Snacktown Brewfest is set to return to Hanover!

The celebration of Hanover’s Snack Food heritage and love of craft beer is set for Saturday, June 22 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Good Field in Hanover.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Haley Briggs, the operations manager for Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce, and Sarah Moran, the head brewer for Center Square Brewing Company, stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to help preview the event.

For more information, you can check out Snacktown Brewfest’s website here.

