State Police looking for missing/endangered 63-year-old man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are looking for a 63-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered.

James Spiegel was last seen 12 p.m. Tuesday on Whitcraft Road in Shrewsbury Township, according to State Police.

Spiegel is 5’9″, weighs 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a baseball cap.

Call 911 if seen.