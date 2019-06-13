WellSpan Health breaks ground on Heart & Vascular Center in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- WellSpan Health broke ground Thursday on a Heart & Vascular Center in York County.

The two-story, 60,000-plus square foot diagnostic and treatment center will provide full-service cardiovascular care to clients on Monument Road in York Township, adjacent to Apple Hill Health Campus.

"The WellSpan Heart & Vascular Center is an example of WellSpan’s focus to become easier to use and create greater access to specialty care, closer to home," said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health. "Our roots in York County run deep. What started as a three-story hospital on a hill is now the largest, most comprehensive and only locally governed health system in Central Pennsylvania. This center is the next chapter of that story."

The center will include a cardiac rehabilitation gym that extends onto a rooftop garden as well as a café on the first floor and a demonstration kitchen to help teach patients and families how to prepare and cook heart-healthy meals.

The grounds around the center will include walking trails and expanded parking.

"Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in both men and women," said William Nicholson, M.D., interventional cardiologist, WellSpan Cardiology. "That’s why WellSpan employs a specialized team of board-certified cardiologists, cardiac surgeons and vascular surgeons that bring decades of experience to every procedure."

WellSpan Health added that the local farm market, J-Mar Farms, located on the property will remain with a new produce stand.

"J-Mar is such an important part of this community and promoting healthy eating of farm fresh produce on the grounds of our Heart & Vascular Center is a win-win," said Thomas McGann, executive vice president, WellSpan Health.

The estimated cost of the project is $33 million. It's expected to be complete in the fall of 2020.