York City Police seek vehicle theft suspect

YORK — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle theft suspect.

Police say a 2019 Acura MDX was stolen around 2 p.m. Sunday from the parking lot of Royal Farms on Loucks Road in York City.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s with dark hair and a mustache, according to police. He was last seen wearing white polo shirt, black pants and black shoes.

