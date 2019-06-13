York City Police seek vehicle theft suspect

YORK — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle theft suspect.

Police say a 2019 Acura MDX was stolen around 2 p.m. Sunday from the parking lot of Royal Farms on Loucks Road in York City.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s with dark hair and a mustache, according to police. He was last seen wearing  white polo shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

  • York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
  • York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
  • York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
  • Text information to “York tips” at 847-411
    • Instructions for using text tip line
      • Enter number 847-411
      • start message with – yorktips
      • text your message
