York City Police seek vehicle theft suspect
YORK — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle theft suspect.
Police say a 2019 Acura MDX was stolen around 2 p.m. Sunday from the parking lot of Royal Farms on Loucks Road in York City.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s with dark hair and a mustache, according to police. He was last seen wearing white polo shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:
- York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
- York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
- York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
- Text information to “York tips” at 847-411
