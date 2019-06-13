York County boy recognized by Sen. Phillips-Hill on PA Senate Floor

HARRISBURG — A 12-year-old boy was recognized on the Pennsylvania Senate Floor Wednesday by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York).

The state senator recognized Christian Snouffer, of Yoe, York County, after he received conservation awards by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry through the Boy Scouts of America.

Snouffer, a member of Troop 69, received a Fish & Boat Commission Conservation Award for his beneficial and valuable contributions to its programs and goals of the protection of fish, wildlife and the environment in and along waterways, the Junior Wildlife Conservation Award from the Game Commission for his contributions to the conservation and judicious management of this Commonwealth’s wildlife resources and the Forestry’s Forest Conservation Award for his efforts in the conservation and management of the forest resources of this Commonwealth.

“To say Christian exemplifies the spirit of Boy Scouts of America is an understatement,” said Sen. Phillips-Hill.