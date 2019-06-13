× York teen charged with robbing victim of $300

YORK — Police have charged a 17-year-old York man with robbery, simple assault, and firearms violations after he allegedly stole $300 from a victim who was walking to buy groceries on June 6 in York.

Joshua Robert-Lewis Queen, of 800 block of West Princess Street, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and firearms not to be carried without a license, according to York City Police. He is accused of threatening to shoot the victim if the victim did not comply with his demands to empty his pockets, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Gas Avenue, police say. The victim reported that he was walking to C-TOWN to buy groceries for his household. The victim said he was carrying $300 in grocery money in his back pocket, according to police.

The victim told police that as he was walking on Gas Avenue when a tan Buick sedan approached him. A suspect in the passenger side of the car, who was wearing black hood pulled over his head, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he empty his pockets, threatening to shoot the victim if he didn’t, police say.

The victim complied, and the suspect took the $300, put it in his pocket, and returned to the car, which fled. The victim reported that in addition to the suspect, the car had a black man driving and a white female as a passenger, police say.

Police say the victim reported that he knew the suspect from high school and identified him to police as Queen. Both are students at Helen Thackston, police say. The victim told police he did not know where the suspect lives, but that he “hangs out on the west side of York City.”

Queen is still at large, according to the complaint.