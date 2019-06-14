3 people injured in crash in Wormleysburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were injured in a crash Friday morning in Wormleysburg.

Police say a Dodge Ram truck traveling south on North Front Street failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a blue Kia Optima that was making a left turn from Walnut Street onto North Front Street.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Kia were transported to the hospital, according to police. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

North Front Street at Walnut Street was shut down for about an hour and a half while crews cleaned up the scene, police say.