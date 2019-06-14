43 new citizens from 29 countries receive certificates of naturalization in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Cumberland County welcomed 43 new citizens during its annual Naturalization Ceremony Friday.

The new citizens, representing 29 countries, took their oath in the county's Historic Courthouse and received certificates of naturalization from Dale Sabadish, the Cumberland County Prothonotary.

"This year, the number of people who became citizens doubled, it's a proud day for them and their families who chose Cumberland County to call home," said Sabadish. "These individuals have devoted countless hours over many years to the citizenship process. We welcome and congratulate our candidates on their first day as citizens of the United States of America, and find it fitting that they have become naturalized on Flag Day."

The county has held naturalization ceremonies since 1795.