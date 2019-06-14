Penn Township woman to serve up to 30 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death, her 16th criminal conviction

Posted 9:56 AM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:06AM, June 14, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Penn Township woman will serve up to 30 years in prison after selling fentanyl that caused a man’s death in 2017.

Justina Heisey, 58, was sentenced to spend 14-30 years in prison after being convicted at trial in March of felony drug delivery resulting in death charges.

On December 15, 2017, Heisey delivered a bundled of heroin to a 48-year-old Manheim man who overdosed and died.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman called Heisey a career criminal who will never stop disobeying the law. It was noted that this is her 16th separate criminal conviction, that dates back to 30-years-ago.

It includes a manslaughter conviction regarding a fatal DUI crash in Juniata County, striking a boy with a vehicle while he was getting off the school bus, and a batch of retail thefts in Lancaster County.

Police noted that the jury only deliberated for 15 minutes before deciding Heisey’s case.

Now, she will serve time.

