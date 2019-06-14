A little less breezy Saturday before several storm chances head our way, starting Father’s Day

Posted 11:04 AM, June 14, 2019, by

Temperatures and humidity values rise over the weekend with storm chances Sunday.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND:  Breezy conditions continue into the early evening hours after a high in the mid-70s. Winds calm overnight with lows in the mid-50s. They tick back up again, just not as strong as today, heading into Saturday afternoon. Our humidity increases as well. Partly cloudy skies dominate with highs in the low-80s. A warm southerly wind keeps us mild heading into Sunday with a bit more cloud cover. Morning lows for Father’s Day stay in the mid-60s.

A muggy morning start with showers leads to thunderstorms Father’s Day afternoon.

FATHER’S DAY:  A few showers can’t be ruled out Sunday morning to kick off the holiday. Some dry time allows temperatures to warm into the mid-80s, which will be enough fuel for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A few could be strong with a muggy afternoon feel. Temperatures drop into the mid-60s again heading into Monday morning with some lingering shower activity.

STORMY NEXT WEEK: Muggy and stormy conditions continue into next week. Morning lows stay in the mid-60s through Thursday and afternoon highs range from the low-to-mid 80s. Thunderstorm chances will be possible each and every day, many of which will likely be strong if they come to fruition. Stay tuned on-air, online and on the FOX43 Weather App for updates to your location.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.