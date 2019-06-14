Bonefish Grill stops by FOX43 Kitchen to show off Father’s Day selections

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Father’s Day is this weekend!

If you don’t have a meal for Dad, Bonefish Grill may have what you are looking for!

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Chef Philip Paetzold stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to show Bonefish Grill’s Lobster Roll and Old Fashioned.

Check it out in the clip above, and the recipes are listed below:

Lobster Roll (Serves 2)

Ingredients:

o 1/2 Lobster Meat, Freshly cooked or CKL Lobster Meat, Previously cooked

o 1/2 Cup Mayonnaise

o 1/4 Cup Celery, 1/4” Dice

o 2 TBSP Lemon Juice, Freshly squeezed

o 1 TBSP Green Onions, Chopped

o 1 TBSP Parsley, Chopped

o Pinch of Kosher Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

o 2 pieces Lobster Roll Bread (Recipe follows)

o 2 TBSP Melted Butter

Directions:

1. Combine the lobster meat, mayonnaise, celery, lemon juice, green onions, parsley, salt and pepper in a medium mixing bowl.

2. Gently mix together with a rubber spatula until combined, reserve in the fridge until ready to use.

3. Brush the inside of your lobster roll bread with melted butter.

4. Divide the lobster mix evenly between both pieces of bread.

5. Serve with French fries or your favorite side and enjoy!

6. (Optional) Alternatively, use a sriracha mayo or citrus aioli in place of the plain mayonnaise to pump up the flavor.

Lobster Roll Bread

Ingredients:

o Baguette Bread or Loaf, About 12” Long

Directions:

1. Place your baguette bread/loaf on a cutting board.

2. Trim and remove the end pieces creating flat edges.

3. Cut the baguette in half with a serrated knife to create two pieces.

4. Cut a 1” deep, triangle-shaped wedge, out of each piece to make room for the lobster filling. Discard the extra bread.

5. Continue with the lobster roll recipe.

Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned

Ingredients/Volume:

Bourbon – 2 oz

Vanilla Simple Syrup – .75 oz

Fresh Orange Wedge – 1 ea.

Bordeaux Cherry – 1 ea.

Angostura Bitters – 2 dashes

Procedure:

· Combine all the ingredients into mixing glass, except Bourbon and muddle.

· Pack mixing glass with ice, add Bourbon and roll twice.

· Strain into a rocks glass with ice.

· Garnish with Bordeaux cherry and orange wedge peel.

Helpful Hints:

§ You can use any Bourbon you prefer.

§ Best served over a large ice cube. Recommend a large square or circular ice mold for best results.