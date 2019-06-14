Cool and breezy Friday, then warming with a return to thunderstorm chances through Father’s Day Weekend

STILL COOL & BREEZY TOO: Conditions are drying out through South Central PA, and a cool day with sunshine is ahead as high pressure takes control of the day’s weather. Winds turned gusty through the night, and that’s the way they stay through much of the day. Temperatures start in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Expect partly sunny skies through the morning and the afternoon, but sunshine increases during the latter portion of the day. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s, on the cool side for this time of year. Humidity levels are very comfortable too. Winds gust as high as 25 miles per hour at times. Winds ease through the evening, and temperatures cool into the 60s and even the 50s. Overnight lows in the 50s are expected with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend shows signs of warming, and some small shower or thunderstorm chances are possible heading into Father’s Day. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies with increasing humidity. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday is even warmer, and much more humid too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. There’s a chance for some showers or thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon. Father’s Day plans could take a damp turn at times, so be ready to move indoors.

VERY WARM WITH STORM CHANCES: Monday brings more warmth and humidity. There’s still the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are warm and stuffy, with even higher readings. Those afternoon high temperatures could reach the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday brings similar conditions. It’s muggy and very warm with thunderstorm chances. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s again. Temperatures are back into the 80s with shower and thunderstorm chances on Wednesday. Thursday is still warm and very humid. The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues. Readings are back into the 80s.

