Dauphin County man accused of having sex with 13-year-old he met online

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police have charged a 28-year-old Hummelstown man with unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minor after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of an underage victim in January.

David Shuck was charged after an investigation into the allegations, police say. He is accused of sleeping with a 13-year-old girl he met through Tinder, an online dating service.

Hummelstown Borough Police say the case was referred to them by Middletown Police after it was determined the alleged offenses occurred in Hummelstown.

According to police, the investigation began on Jan. 27, when police were advised that the victim went missing after leaving a sleepover at a friend’s house. She was seen getting into the passenger side of a vehicle near the location of the sleepover, police say.

Police in Middletown were eventually able to contact the victim, who agreed to return to Middletown.

The girl eventually told her mother she’d been picked up from the sleepover by Shuck, whom she had met online. Police say Shuck took the girl to his martial arts studio, Super Human Fitness and Martial Arts, which is located in Hummelstown.

The girl reported that she and Shuck went inside the business and had sex.

In a later interview with the Children’s Resource Center, the girl reported that she had created a Tinder profile, in which she claimed to be 18 years old. She met Shuck through this service, the girl reported. When she left the sleepover, police say, the girl contacted Shuck and asked him to pick her up. He did so, and took her to his business, where they undressed and had sex.

The girl said when she received several calls from concerned relatives and Middletown Police, she told Shuck she had to return to Middletown, police say.

Shuck then returned the girl to Middletown, according to police.