Flyers trade defensemen Radko Gudas to Capitals for Matt Niskanen

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers aren’t wasting any time getting on with their off season plans.

The team announced Friday morning that it has acquired D Matt Niskanen from the Washington Capitals for D Radko Gudas.

The move is largely to free up cap space for the Capitals, with Niskanen set to make nearly $6 million over the next two seasons, while Gudas will cost Washington just about $2.5 million for next season.

Niskanen, 32, is a superior offensive defenseman compared to Gudas, but is coming off a relatively down season in Washington with just 25 points. The Flyers will hope he can regain his previous form to be one of their Top 4 defenseman next season.

In Gudas, the Capitals are acquiring a 29-year-old gritty defenseman who is coming off his career-high in games played.