Flyers trade defensemen Radko Gudas to Capitals for Matt Niskanen

June 14, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 12: Matt Niskanen #2 of the Washington Capitals skates against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on March 12, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers aren’t wasting any time getting on with their off season plans.

The team announced Friday morning that it has acquired D Matt Niskanen from the Washington Capitals for D Radko Gudas.

The move is largely to free up cap space for the Capitals, with Niskanen set to make nearly $6 million over the next two seasons, while Gudas will cost Washington just about $2.5 million for next season.

Niskanen, 32, is a superior offensive defenseman compared to Gudas, but is coming off a relatively down season in Washington with just 25 points. The Flyers will hope he can regain his previous form to be one of their Top 4 defenseman next season.

In Gudas, the Capitals are acquiring a 29-year-old gritty defenseman who is coming off his career-high in games played.

