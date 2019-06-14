× Groups in York County approved for grants by PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency

YORK COUNTY, Pa. –A number of groups in York County were approved for grants Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The grants, totaling more than $2 million, are for York County family, women, victim and related countywide services:

YWCA of York: $966,806

YWCA of Hanover – Safe Home:$455,705

York County Children’s Advocacy Center: $16,628

York County Commissioners – Project Open Door: $148,934

York County Commissioners – Vivitrol Re-entry Program: $384,432

York County Commissioners – Blue Light: Intelligence Unit Tools and Training: $42,145

“Our county departments working in criminal justice and corrections are receiving the financial tools they need to continue successful programs,” said state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-York). “These dollars also provide our nonprofits with tools to support their mission to reach women and children in need.”