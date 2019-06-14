× Harrisburg man indicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Donald Jackson, 33, is allegedly distributed crack cocaine, possessed marijuana and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and illegally possessed a Ruger 9mm pistol in furtherance of drug trafficking and as a previously convicted felon, said United States Attorney David Freed.

The case was investigated by Harrisburg Police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Mobile Street Crimes Unit. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.