Hummelstown man accused of intimidating witness in domestic violence case

HUMMELSTOWN — Police have charged a 27-year-old Hummelstown man with intimidation of a witness or victim after he allegedly defied a bail restriction prohibiting him from having contact with the victim in a domestic violence case.

Ehab Abdelsamad was charged on June 7 after the victim reported Abdelsamad contacted and threatened her. His bail was revoked and an arrest warrant on the new charge was filed, according to police.

Abdelsamad was taken into custody and is being held in Dauphin County Prison.