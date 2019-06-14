× King Arthur Flour Company voluntarily recalls over 14,000 cases of bags of flour due to E. coli concerns

In cooperation with ADM Milling Company, King Arthur Flour, Inc. of Norwich, VT is voluntarily recalling 14,218 cases of 5 lb. Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to the potential presence of Escherichia coli bacteria (E. coli).

The recalled Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.) was distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide. No products sold through our website, Baker’s Catalogue, or the Baker’s Store in Norwich, VT are included in this voluntary recall.

The only product affected by this voluntary recall is our Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.) from these six specific lot codes and three Best Used by Dates, which can be found on the bottom of the side panel, below the nutrition facts panel.



BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

King Arthur has been informed by ADM Milling Co. that certain wheat used to make these lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur flour.

Consumers who have any of these affected products should not consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for credit or refund.

Consumer safety is our top priority, and therefore, we are voluntarily recalling these specific lots of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour to prevent potential illnesses. We are committed to educating and reminding consumers that flour is not ready-to-eat, and anything made with flour must be baked before eating,

Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter. For more information about risks of consuming raw dough, refer to the following: https://www.cdc.gov/features/no–raw–dough/index.html.

Customers have trusted King Arthur Flour products in their kitchens for over 225 years and that’s why we have issued this voluntary recall. We remain committed to providing our customers safe and superior products.

This information can be found online at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecallExternal Link Disclaimer .External Link Disclaimer. Customers with any questions regarding this recall or King Arthur Flour products are encouraged to call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline 7 days a week/24 hours a day at 866.797.9178.

SOURCE: FDA